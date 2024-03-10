Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) PT Lowered to $14.50

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OOMA. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $14.50 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ooma from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

OOMA stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Ooma has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.97 million, a P/E ratio of -311.33 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,031.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ooma by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Ooma by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ooma by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ooma by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ooma by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

