ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE OKE opened at $77.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.29.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

