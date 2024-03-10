Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ONTX opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72. The company has a market cap of $20.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.34. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 15,286 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 89,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

