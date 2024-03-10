OmniaVerse Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $624,764.43 and $22,634.35 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.

OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.

[Telegram](https://t.me/omniaverseOfficial)”

OmniaVerse Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars.

