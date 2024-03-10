OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 9,207 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 302,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,843 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,791 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,297,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,460,372. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.19. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

