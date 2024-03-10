OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $73.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,262,966 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.