OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,499 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 65,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.77. 1,825,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,739. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.99. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

