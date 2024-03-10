OLD National Bancorp IN Has $25.32 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213,425 shares during the period. Copart comprises 0.7% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.06% of Copart worth $25,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 96.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576,719 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666,881 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 93.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122,991 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 126.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,284,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 102.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,725,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.96. 4,094,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,161,096. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.57. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

