OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

DE traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $374.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,524. The company has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.98.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.58.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

