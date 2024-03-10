OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 47,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE ABBV traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,195,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,775. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.95 and its 200-day moving average is $155.09. The company has a market cap of $315.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.42.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.
Insider Transactions at AbbVie
In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert A. Michael sold 68,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.45, for a total transaction of $12,153,699.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,405,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
