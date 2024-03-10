OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 47,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,195,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,775. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.95 and its 200-day moving average is $155.09. The company has a market cap of $315.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.42.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert A. Michael sold 68,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.45, for a total transaction of $12,153,699.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,405,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.