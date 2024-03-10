OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 93,239 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,239 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.10% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.21. 2,194,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,955. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.4477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

