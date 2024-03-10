OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

OFS Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ OFS opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.76% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFS Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Capital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is -3,400.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the first quarter valued at $522,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 30.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 173.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 44,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the second quarter worth about $135,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

