OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives C$3.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.88.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGC
OceanaGold Stock Up 1.9 %
OceanaGold Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.
Insider Activity at OceanaGold
In related news, Director Paul Benson acquired 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
About OceanaGold
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OceanaGold
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.