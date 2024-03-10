OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives C$3.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$2.75 on Friday. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$2.08 and a one year high of C$3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

In related news, Director Paul Benson acquired 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

