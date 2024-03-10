Oasis Network Reaches Market Cap of $1.17 Billion (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $66.88 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,871.23 or 0.05627928 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00060798 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00020522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00020426 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00019059 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00003958 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

