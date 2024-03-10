Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
NYXH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Nyxoah Stock Up 7.7 %
Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 993.28% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nyxoah will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nyxoah
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Nyxoah by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 1st quarter worth about $965,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Nyxoah by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000.
About Nyxoah
Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
