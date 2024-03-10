Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NYXH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NYXH

Nyxoah Stock Up 7.7 %

NYXH opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $399.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.51. Nyxoah has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 993.28% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nyxoah will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nyxoah

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Nyxoah by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 1st quarter worth about $965,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Nyxoah by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000.

About Nyxoah

(Get Free Report)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.