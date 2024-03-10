NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 781.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,069,818 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $465,360,000 after acquiring an additional 711,572 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 11,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.66.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $51.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $875.28. 114,226,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,825,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $222.97 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $666.33 and a 200 day moving average of $532.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,174 shares of company stock valued at $79,824,488. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.