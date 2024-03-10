NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Trimmed by Morton Capital Management LLC CA

Morton Capital Management LLC CA reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after acquiring an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $835.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $51.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $875.28. The company had a trading volume of 114,226,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,825,108. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $666.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $222.97 and a one year high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.31, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,174 shares of company stock valued at $79,824,488. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

