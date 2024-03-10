Numbers Protocol (NUM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.24 Million

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Numbers Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a market cap of $121.94 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded up 57.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Numbers Protocol Token Profile

Numbers Protocol’s genesis date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 594,789,678 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,495,315 tokens. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 594,789,678 with 587,695,372 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.17839125 USD and is up 12.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $7,039,386.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numbers Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numbers Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

