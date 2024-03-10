Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Position Lowered by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Nucor makes up 0.9% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $11,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 18.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Nucor by 60.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 172,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,961,000 after purchasing an additional 64,716 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 17.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $185.82. 1,210,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,796. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $195.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

