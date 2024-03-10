Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.70

Shares of Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.56. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 1,545,484 shares trading hands.
Northwest Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $674.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of -0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70.
About Northwest Biotherapeutics
Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.
