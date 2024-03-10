Northland Securities Raises CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Price Target to $28.00

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Northland Securities from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CECO Environmental from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ:CECO opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $306,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,611.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CECO Environmental news, Director Laurie Siegel acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $49,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,092.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $306,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,611.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth $34,971,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,331,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,675,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,501,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,452,000 after acquiring an additional 61,004 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 884,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 237,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

