Northland Power Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northland Power in a report released on Tuesday, March 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.

Get Northland Power alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NPI. CIBC dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.21.

Northland Power Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$23.72 on Friday. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$19.36 and a 52 week high of C$34.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. The company has a market cap of C$6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.67%.

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.