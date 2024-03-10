North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.10

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.10 and traded as low as $5.26. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 64,038 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,655.62% and a net margin of 97.12%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. 4.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.