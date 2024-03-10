Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Raised to $18.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.54.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on JWN

Nordstrom Stock Performance

JWN opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.