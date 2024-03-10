Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Bank of America

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on JWN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.54.

NYSE:JWN opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 131,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,184,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,477,000 after purchasing an additional 182,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 70.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,640,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,576 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 42.4% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,908,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,288,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,675,000 after purchasing an additional 975,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

