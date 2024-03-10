Niza Global (NIZA) Price Reaches $0.0105 on Major Exchanges

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Niza Global token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Niza Global has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. Niza Global has a market cap of $2.62 million and $1.21 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Niza Global Token Profile

Niza Global launched on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,999,999,954 with 5,660,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.01061198 USD and is down -11.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,098,448.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niza Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

