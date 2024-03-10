NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 177,484 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in NIKE were worth $58,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 61.7% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.16. 9,043,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,470,115. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $150.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

