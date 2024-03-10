NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.70

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.70 and traded as high as $5.97. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 262,277 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NGL

NGL Energy Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $772.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 0.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NGL Energy Partners

In other news, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 30,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $174,886.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 559,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,281.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of NGL Energy Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 18,752.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37,504 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 223,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Natixis raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 476.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,384,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 171.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 92,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

