New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

GBR stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Concept Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the first quarter worth $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

