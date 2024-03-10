Neumora Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NMRA) Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 13th

Neumora Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, March 13th. Neumora Therapeutics had issued 14,710,000 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $250,070,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

NMRA stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72. Neumora Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRA. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

