Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $75.88 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 48.9% higher against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $985.66 million and approximately $75.88 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,728.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $432.01 or 0.00619560 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00127078 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00052358 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008137 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.79 or 0.00209079 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00058598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.35 or 0.00156821 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,394,782,766 coins and its circulating supply is 43,705,540,297 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.