Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

NARI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Inari Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $40.81 and a 12 month high of $71.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,433.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.82 million. Inari Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,040,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Inari Medical by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

