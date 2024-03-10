Navcoin Price Tops $0.0458 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0458 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $28,195.47 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00126253 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00039250 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00019065 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002866 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001435 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 63.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

