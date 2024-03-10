National Bankshares Cuts Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$170.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$172.50 to C$170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$189.46.

Shares of FNV opened at C$155.22 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$139.19 and a 12-month high of C$217.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$146.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$163.52. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 37.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of C$29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%. The company had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.3681517 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.21%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

