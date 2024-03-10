Nate’s Food (OTCMKTS:NHMD) and Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Head-To-Head Review

Nate’s Food (OTCMKTS:NHMD – Get Free Report) and Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nate’s Food and Netcapital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nate’s Food N/A N/A N/A Netcapital 28.60% 6.91% 6.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nate’s Food and Netcapital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nate’s Food 0 0 0 0 N/A Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of Netcapital shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Netcapital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nate’s Food and Netcapital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nate’s Food N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -4.11 Netcapital $8.49 million 0.25 $2.95 million $0.47 0.32

Netcapital has higher revenue and earnings than Nate’s Food. Nate’s Food is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netcapital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Netcapital beats Nate’s Food on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nate’s Food

Nate's Food Co. engages in the Bitcoin mining activities. It operates application-specific integrated circuit computers designed for cryptocurrency mining. The company is also focusing on licensing its food products comprising a ready-to-use pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter delivered in a pressurized can. Nate's Food Co. is headquartered in Huntington Beach, California.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support. In addition, it offers advisor services, which includes incubation of technology start-ups; investors introduction; online marketing; website design and software development; message crafting including pitch decks, offering pages, and ad creation; strategic advice; and technology consulting services. Further, the company provides valuation services, such as business valuation, fairness and solvency opinions, ESOP feasibility and valuation, non-cash charitable contribution, economic analysis of damages, intellectual property appraisals, and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

