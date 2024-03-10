NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NantHealth stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in NantHealth by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 265,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

