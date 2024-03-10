M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $159.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.71.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTB

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $142.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $148.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,159. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,056,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,645,000 after acquiring an additional 595,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,670,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,054,000 after purchasing an additional 402,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,778,000 after purchasing an additional 55,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,866,000 after purchasing an additional 571,869 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 17,405.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.