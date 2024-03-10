Morgan Stanley Sells 461,494 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,043,155 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 461,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.19% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $635,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

NYSE:FCX opened at $39.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

