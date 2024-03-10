Morgan Stanley Sells 35,417 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,093,367 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35,417 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.32% of Target worth $673,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

TGT opened at $169.72 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $175.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.62. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

