Morgan Stanley Increases Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $190.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.38.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $169.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $175.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $759,810,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,625,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 15,009.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,459 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

