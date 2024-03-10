Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 117,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in KLA were worth $581,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 4.7% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 4.4% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in KLA by 0.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 5.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $623.06.

KLA stock opened at $699.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $625.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

