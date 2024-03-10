Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,374,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,591 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Synopsys worth $630,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 35.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $1,606,000. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 37.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,559,000 after purchasing an additional 78,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,977.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 34,590 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

Synopsys Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $571.29 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $350.58 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.