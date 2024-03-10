Morgan Stanley Boosts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $84.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $75.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.34 and its 200 day moving average is $59.34. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at $47,747,933. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,747,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,988.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

