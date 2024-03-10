MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.340-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $436.0 million-$440.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.5 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.270-2.490 EPS.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MongoDB from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $448.56.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $383.42 on Friday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $189.59 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $422.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.79.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

