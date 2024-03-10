Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,996 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $88.09 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $88.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.40.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

