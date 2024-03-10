Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $267,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 94.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 112,780 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 31.1% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.
Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $91.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $104.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.77%.
Stanley Black & Decker Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
