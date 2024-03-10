Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,506,819,000 after purchasing an additional 43,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,382,000 after purchasing an additional 192,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

URI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $556.43.

URI opened at $676.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $623.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

