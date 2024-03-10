Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 486 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CHD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,526,011.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $790,958.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,526,011.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,958.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,958,252 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $104.12 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $104.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.65. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

