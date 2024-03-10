Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,850 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 46.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sempra by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,334,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,034,000 after buying an additional 5,197,328 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 99.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 72.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $360,586.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $360,586.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 5,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $367,301.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,713 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sempra

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $79.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.66. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.