MOG Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MOG)

MOG Coin (MOG) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, MOG Coin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MOG Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MOG Coin has a market cap of $337.92 million and $7.90 million worth of MOG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MOG Coin Profile

MOG Coin was first traded on July 19th, 2023. MOG Coin’s total supply is 390,570,159,911,439 tokens. The official website for MOG Coin is www.mogcoin.xyz. MOG Coin’s official Twitter account is @mogcoineth.

Buying and Selling MOG Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MOG Coin (MOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. MOG Coin has a current supply of 390,570,159,911,439. The last known price of MOG Coin is 0.00000095 USD and is down -6.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $7,710,958.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mogcoin.xyz.”

